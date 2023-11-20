Open Menu

GU VC Stresses Sports For Students’ Healthy Personality Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2023 | 03:40 PM

GU VC stresses sports for students’ healthy personality development

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakibullah on Monday underlined the need for promoting sports activities among the students along with education for their healthy personality development.

He expressed these views while addressing the concluding ceremony of the Inter-College Athletes Competition here. Gomal University’s Sports Department Director Dr Wasim Khan and other staff members were also present on this occasion. The team the Sports Department won the final of the competition.

The vice chancellor said it was very important to organize healthy activities for physical development along with the promotion of education.

He said that he always supported the students to promote healthy and co-curricular activities along with education. He said it was the reason that Gomal University students were making the name of their varsity bright in healthy and co-curricular activities along with education.

Speaking on this occasion, Director Sports Dr. Waseem Khan said that the inter-collegiate athletes’ competition was organized after 15 years for all affiliated colleges so that the students of affiliated colleges could also get engaged in healthy activities along with education.

