GU VC to increase students enrollment up to 30,000

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakibullah has said that increasing the student's enrollment up to 30,000 was among his priorities.

He expressed these views while addressing the 43rd Academic Council meeting of the university which was also attended by Registrar Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Khan, Deans of all departments and all the members of the council.

The vice chancellor said that heads of all the departments have to work for achieving this enrollment target.

He said the departments where the number of students was low and getting no new admission would be closed as these became a burden on the university.

He regretted that the number of students in the Mass Communication department has decreased to an extreme extent over the past several years. He said neither the department was taking any step to increase the number of students nor paying attention to introduce new courses and diplomas, adding, it was a reason that the department was becoming a burden on the varsity.

Therefore, in the upcoming Gomal University Syndicate meeting, an agenda item regarding the closure of the Mass Communication department would be placed, the vice chancellor said.

He said that all the teachers, officers, and employees should play a positive role in the improvement of their departments and in the development and prosperity of the university.

He clarified that the Gomal University itself conducts the exams of affiliated private colleges attached with the university. In this regard, the controller examination should complete all the preparations as soon as possible.

He said those private affiliated colleges which failed to implement the rules of Gomal University would be closed because it is the responsibility of all of us to take care of the honor and dignity of Gomal University and no one should violate the sanctity of the varsity.