UrduPoint.com

Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Higher

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Guangdong carbon market closes higher

GUANGZHOU, Feb. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) --:Carbon emissions allowances closed at 77.28 Yuan (12.2 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Monday, up 0.90 percent from Friday, at China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 24,524 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Monday, with a turnover of 1.9 million yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 201.36 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 4.72 billion yuan.

Related Topics

Exchange China Guangzhou Buy December Market From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Babar Azam opens up about Karachi Kings’s squad

31 minutes ago
 Ben Dunk says Australia’s tour to Pakistan good ..

Ben Dunk says Australia’s tour to Pakistan good for Test cricket

53 minutes ago
 Netflix is expected to approve first ever original ..

Netflix is expected to approve first ever original web series from Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Je ..

Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Jeh

2 hours ago
 Zardari, Fazl are likely to meet today

Zardari, Fazl are likely to meet today

2 hours ago
 FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic cr ..

FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic crisis in Afghanistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>