UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guangzhou's Canton Tower Displays Congratulatory Message On Pakistan Day

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 10:17 PM

Guangzhou's Canton Tower displays congratulatory message on Pakistan Day

The iconic landmark of China's Guangzhou "Canton Tower" lit up in green lights to display the congratulatory message on the Pakistan Day, which was celebrated on Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :The iconic landmark of China's Guangzhou "Canton Tower" lit up in green lights to display the congratulatory message on the Pakistan Day, which was celebrated on Tuesday.

This is the first time that the national day message of a foreign country is displayed at a prominent public building in Guangzhou, which reflects the close and cordial ties between Pakistan and China, according to Consulate General of Pakistan, Guangzhou.

A parallel message commemorating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China was also displayed simultaneously in the national color of China.

The message was displayed between 8 and 10 pm at Canton Tower which is centrally located and the highest as well as most frequently visited public and tourist attraction of Guanzhou city, capital of Guangdong province of China.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Pakistan Day Guangzhou Canton

Recent Stories

US Border Patrol Says Processing Migrant Children ..

3 minutes ago

China 'Not Bothered' by Coordinated Western Sancti ..

3 minutes ago

NATO to Remain Nuclear Alliance as Long as Nuclear ..

3 minutes ago

Lawyer Says Russia's Khachaturian Sisters Declared ..

3 minutes ago

Iraqi Electoral Body Cancels Snap Legislative Elec ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan Day celebrated in Hong Kong

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.