UrduPoint.com

Guantanamo Bay's Oldest Prisoner Returns Home To Pakistan - Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Guantanamo Bay's Oldest Prisoner Returns Home to Pakistan - Islamabad

The oldest inmate of the notorious US detention camp Guantanamo Bay, 75-year-old Saif Ullah Paracha, has been released and returned to Pakistan, Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) The oldest inmate of the notorious US detention camp Guantanamo Bay, 75-year-old Saif Ullah Paracha, has been released and returned to Pakistan, Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"Mr. Saif Ullah Paracha, a Pakistani national, who was detained in Guantanamo Bay, has been released and reached Pakistan on Saturday, 29 October, 2022. The Foreign Ministry completed an extensive inter-agency process to facilitate repatriation of Mr. Paracha. We are glad that a Pakistani citizen detained abroad is finally reunited with his family," the ministry said in a statement.

The 75-year-old man was the oldest prisoner at Guananamo Bay and was held for suspected ties with al-Qaeda (terrorist organization, banned in Russia), but was never charged with a crime.

His release was approved in May 2021 after more than 17 years in custody.

Paracha was captured in Thailand in 2003 and was held at the US base in Cuba since September 2004. Authorities believed he was an al-Qaeda "facilitator" who helped two perpetrators of the September 11 terrorist attack with a financial transaction. However, Paracha denied any involvement in terrorism, claiming he had not known that those people were al-Qaeda members.

His son, Uzair Paracha, was arrested on charges of helping suspected terrorists enter the US with fake IDs before his father's arrest. In 2005, a New York Federal court sentenced him to 30 years in prison, but a judge overruled witness testimony in March 2020, and he was sent back to Pakistan in 2021 after the US government decided against a new trial.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Thailand Prisoner Russia Guantanamo Man New York Cuba March May September October 2020 Family Government Court

Recent Stories

Three factories sealed over smoke emission, cases ..

Three factories sealed over smoke emission, cases registered

1 minute ago
 PTI long march aims at creating chaos, unrest: San ..

PTI long march aims at creating chaos, unrest: Sanaullah

19 minutes ago
 Digital X-Ray machine inaugurated at THQ hospital ..

Digital X-Ray machine inaugurated at THQ hospital Norang

19 minutes ago
 Russia to Draw Attention of Global Community to Te ..

Russia to Draw Attention of Global Community to Terror Acts in Black, Baltic Sea ..

20 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits different areas to monitor ong ..

Commissioner visits different areas to monitor ongoing anti polio campaign

20 minutes ago
 Pak-Japan historic relations to be further cemente ..

Pak-Japan historic relations to be further cemented: Dr. Mahboob

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.