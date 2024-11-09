Guard change ceremony held at Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum to commemorate his 147th birth anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) A solemn and dignified ceremony of guard change was held at the Mausoleum of the Thinker of Pakistan,Hazrat Allama Muhammad Iqbal (RA),commemorating his 147th birth anniversary,here on Saturday.

During the ceremony,a smart contingent of the Pakistan Navy assumed the duties of honorary guards, while the departing contingent of Pakistan Rangers Punjab respectfully handed over their responsibilities.

Rear Admiral Azhar Mahmood,Commander Central Punjab of the Pakistan Navy,led the tribute by laying a wreath and offering prayers at the mausoleum.

He also conducted an inspection of the Pakistan Rangers and Pakistan Navy guards.

After the placement of the new guards,Chief of Naval staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, accompanied by Navy officers, sailors and civilians,honored the National Poet with a floral wreath laid at the mausoleum.

In observance of Allama Iqbal’s birth anniversary, a public holiday was being observed across the country.

The poet’s birthplace,Iqbal Manzil has been adorned and decorated to mark the occasion.

This 147th anniversary of the "Poet of the East," Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, was being celebrated nationwide with deep respect and reverence for his contributions to the nation's identity and heritage.