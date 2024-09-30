Guard Injured As Gun Goes Off
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) A private company security guard sustained injuries after his gun went off near Adda Permat Shujabad road, here on Monday.
According to Rescue officials, a security guard of a rice mill was on his duty when suddenly the bullet fired from the repeater by himself and hit his leg.
As a result, the guard named Mateen Khan s/o Abdul Rasheed resident of Adda Permat Shujabad road sustained injuries.
Upon receiving information, the Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Millat Hospital Lodhran after providing first aid.
