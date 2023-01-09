Guard injured trying to thwart robbers in Muzaffargarh

A security guard of a cotton factory was tortured by four armed unidentified robbers over putting resistance in robbery bid at Ghazighat area of the district on Monday early morning

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :A security guard of a cotton factory was tortured by four armed unidentified robbers over putting resistance in robbery bid at Ghazighat area of the district on Monday early morning.

According to police spokesman, four unidentified armed robbers entered into the Umer Usman Cotton Factory situated near Ghazighat at Dera Ghazi Khan-Muzaffargarh road and started removing transformer of the factory.

In the meanwhile, the guard of the factory namely Muhammad Akhtar s/o Ghulam Fareed started shouting.

The criminals held him hostage and tortured him when he tried to resist the robbery bid and escaped from the scene.

The rescue 1122 officials reached the spot and shifted the injured guard to Rural Health Centre Baseera.

However, the police have also started the investigations into the incident.