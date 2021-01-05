UrduPoint.com
Guard Of ANP's MPA Killed In Firing Incident

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 08:54 PM

A guard of Awami National Party's (ANP) MPA Shakil Bashir Umerzai killed on Tuesday when unknown assailants opened fire on their vehicle at Ghani Khan Road Charsadda, police said

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :A guard of Awami National Party's (ANP) MPA Shakil Bashir Umerzai killed on Tuesday when unknown assailants opened fire on their vehicle at Ghani Khan Road Charsadda, police said.

MPA Shakil Bashir Umerzai was on the way to his home at evening that unknown assailants' opened fire and killed his gunman Shahin Shah on the spot while Shakil Bashir remained safe.

The body of Shahin Shah was taken to District Headquarters Hospital Charsadda.

The police registered the case and started investigation.

