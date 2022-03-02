UrduPoint.com

Guard Of Honor Presented To Nurses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :A guard of honor was presented to the nurses of government hospitals in recognition of their services.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Qaiser Abbas Rind presented bouquets to the Nursing Superintendents of Allied Hospital, District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Government General Hospital Haseeb Shaheed Colony and Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology.

He also saluted their valuable services in the health sector and said that for the first time in history, guard of honor was presented to the nurses.

He said that the district administration was taking extraordinary steps for the respect and development of nursing sector.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Ghulam Mustafa Jutt, Incharge Control Room DC Office Muhammad Sadiq, Educationist Muhammad Akhtar Butt, Nursing Superintendent DHQ Madam Nargas and other officers were also present.

