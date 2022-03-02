Guard of honour for nurses to acknowledge their services

The district administration on Wednesday organized a guard of honour to pay respect to nurses to acknowledge their services as per orders of Punjab government

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The district administration on Wednesday organized a guard of honour to pay respect to nurses to acknowledge their services as per orders of Punjab government.

A smartly turned out police contingent presented the guard of honour and salute to nurses at DC complex at ceremony here.

Deputy commissioner Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry said that nurses play an important role in extending health care services to people in times of war and peace. He recalled how efficiently nurses performed duty during peak days of coronavirus epidemic and remained on the front line.

He said the provincial government was observing nurses convention day today, Wednesday, and guard of honour was presented to acknowledge their contributions to society.

A large number of nurses assembled at the DC complex and they thanked the government for acknowledging their services.

They said, serving the patients was their duty and they would continue to extend health care services to people.

ADCG Khalid Mahmood Gilani, CEO health Dr. Anjam Iqbal, MS DHQ hospital Shahid Iqbal, deputy director information Mian Naeem Asim were also present.