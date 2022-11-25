UrduPoint.com

Guard Of Honour To PM Shehbaz Reflects Concrete Example Of Pak-Turkiye Partnership: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday took to twitter to share some glimpses of the guard of honour accorded to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the launching ceremony of Milgem Corvette ships

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday took to twitter to share some glimpses of the guard of honour accorded to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the launching ceremony of Milgem Corvette ships.

According to the minister, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was accompanied by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the launching ceremony.

"PM Shehbaz accompanied by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was accorded guard of honour at the launching ceremony of Milgem Corvette ships, reflecting concrete example of Pakistan-Turkiye partnership which transcends conventional ties and diplomatic niceties," Marriyum tweeted.

