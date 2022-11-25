Guard of honour to PM Shehbaz reflects concrete example of Pak-Turkiye partnership: Marriyum Aurangzeb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

According to the minister, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was accompanied by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the launching ceremony.

"PM Shehbaz accompanied by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was accorded guard of honour at the launching ceremony of Milgem Corvette ships, reflecting concrete example of Pakistan-Turkiye partnership which transcends conventional ties and diplomatic niceties," Marriyum tweeted.