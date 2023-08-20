Open Menu

Guest Kidnapped Host's Son In Hassanabdal

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Guest kidnapped host's son in Hassanabdal

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :A guest allegedly abducted a minor kid of his host in the Manoonnagar area in the limits of Hassanabdal Police Station on Sunday, police sources said.

Atif has reported to police that his cousin Sabir came to his house to see him and stayed overnight.

In the morning when he get up, he find missing his guest Sabir from his bed and when searched his son was also missing.

Despite a massive search, both were not found and it proved that his cousin has abducted his son and shifted him unknown place.

