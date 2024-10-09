Guests entry in KP assembly banned

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Following recent brawl between supporters of two members of the Provincial Assembly, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly's secretariat on Wednesday imposed ban on the entry of the guests till further orders.

According to notification issued by the Assembly Secretariat, no one would be allowed to bring guests inside the Assembly without approval of the Speaker Babar Salim Swati.

The decision was taken after guests in the visitors gallery jumped into a physical brawl between MPAs Iqbal Wazir and Nazar Muhammad.

On the orders of Speaker, three accused were arrested and handed over to police.