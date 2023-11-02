Open Menu

Guidance From Holy Quran Essential For Islamic Financing: Dr Saqib

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Guidance from Holy Quran essential for Islamic financing: Dr Saqib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib on Thursday underlined the importance of practicing the guidance from the Holy Quran in order to establish Islamic financing principles.

Dr Saqib made these remarks during his address at the 3-day International conference on "Advancing Islamic Finance" – Principles, Practices, and Regulatory Framework for Sustainable Growth.

The conference was organized by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance (CEIF) and Institute of Management Sciences (IMC) Peshawar.

Dr Amjad Saqib noted that BISP was providing financial assistance to 9.3 million deserving families through the Benazir Kafaalat programme. Additionally, children from these needy families are receiving education under the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif initiative.

He commended the Benazir Nashonuma programme for its efforts to care for pregnant, lactating mothers, and infants, addressing issues of stunting and malnutrition.

Dr Amjad Saqib said there was no scarcity of resources in the world, and the issue lies in the unequal distribution of these resources.

He highlighted the correlation between the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) outlined by the United Nations and the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah, emphasizing that it is the religious duty of individuals and societies to work towards achieving these goals.

He said that interest is prohibited in islam and that Islamic Financing encompasses everything except interest-based loans. Providing interest-free loans is in line with Islamic values and Sunnah, underscoring that it is not a burden on the dignity of the recipients but a means to empower them.

Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib's visionary perspective on Islamic financing demonstrates a commitment to advancing economic systems rooted in ethical principles and equitable distribution of resources.

Related Topics

Peshawar World United Nations Education Allama Iqbal Open University From Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Business Forum spotlights climate action and ..

Dubai Business Forum spotlights climate action and challenges

13 minutes ago
 Lootah Biofuels inks MoU with Atmosphere Hotels &a ..

Lootah Biofuels inks MoU with Atmosphere Hotels &amp; Resorts to produce biofuel ..

28 minutes ago
 18th edition of Dubai Airshow to begin 13th Novemb ..

18th edition of Dubai Airshow to begin 13th November

28 minutes ago
 Special court allows transfer of Shah Mahmood Qure ..

Special court allows transfer of Shah Mahmood Qureshi from Adiala jail to PIMS

42 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy signs four MoUs t ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy signs four MoUs to enhance Dubai’s digital ec ..

43 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Portuguese ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Portuguese University of Coimbra

43 minutes ago
IGP prisons informs ECP about security threats to ..

IGP prisons informs ECP about security threats to Imran Khan

49 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers signs MoU with PT Bank Syariah Indo ..

Dubai Chambers signs MoU with PT Bank Syariah Indonesia

58 minutes ago
 EAD launches climate change-focused level of Envir ..

EAD launches climate change-focused level of Enviro-Spellathon

58 minutes ago
 COAS Asim Munir pays visit to Azerbaijan

COAS Asim Munir pays visit to Azerbaijan

1 hour ago
 SC directs ECP to swiftly set date for upcoming el ..

SC directs ECP to swiftly set date for upcoming elections

1 hour ago
 The 16Th Meeting Of The Foreign Ministers Of The C ..

The 16Th Meeting Of The Foreign Ministers Of The Central Asia-republic Of Korea ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan