Guidance Of Humanity As Per Quran-o-Sunnah, Our Prime Responsibility: Ayesha Syed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 10:15 PM

Former MNA and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Women Wing Director Public Relations Ayesha Syed Thursday said it was our prime responsibility to guide our relatives and others living around us about the wrong and right path under the Quran-o-Sunnah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Former MNA and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Women Wing Director Public Relations Ayesha Syed Thursday said it was our prime responsibility to guide our relatives and others living around us about the wrong and right path under the Quran-o-Sunnah.

Addressing a meeting of JI Women Wing Executive Body held here to review the planning for Ramazan ul Mubarak, she said it was our duty to put the entire humanity on the path to success and eternal happiness as prescribed in the Quran and Sunnah.

Ayesha Syed said the Jamaat was striving to achieve the target of Taqwa as mentioned in the Quran through making efforts both in individual and collective capacities.

To get the blessings of Allah Almighty, the JI would disseminate online message of Quran-o-Sunnah among all the people at maximum level.

This initiative was aimed to seek the blessing and forgiveness from Allah, she observed.

Addressing the meeting, JI Women Wing Deputy Secretary General Samina Saeed explained the procedure of the programme, saying, the anit-corona standard operating procedure (SOPs) would be followed amid third wave of the pandemic.

Vice Presidents Public Relations Izma Naveed, Naila Syed, provincial supervisors Rukhsana Ghazanfar, Uzma Naeem,Aneeqa, Inayat Begam and Central Secretary Information Shabana Ayaz were also present on the occasion.

