Guidance Services Provided To 5,613,215 Worshippers At Prophet's Mosque In A Week

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Saudi Arabia's General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque issued a statistical report on the most prominent services provided to 5,613,215 worshipers who performed prayers at the Prophet's Mosque last week during the period from 8 to 15 Rabi' Al-Thani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Saudi Arabia's General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque issued a statistical report on the most prominent services provided to 5,613,215 worshipers who performed prayers at the Prophet's Mosque last week during the period from 8 to 15 Rabi' Al-Thani.

According to the report, services included various field and guidance services, water and sanitation services, transportation, meals for fasting people, and regulating the entry and exit through 100 gates throughout the mosque, SPA reported.

Moreover, services dedicated to the elderly and people with disabilities were also available, as well as communication services in multiple languages. The mosque’s library, museums and exhibitions also have been visited.

Offering Zamzam holy water bottles and meals and providing guidance service and other services through the unified number and communication channels available to serve visitors to the Prophet's Mosque.

