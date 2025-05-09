Open Menu

Guidelines For Rs 100bn Wheat Financing Programme

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Guidelines for Rs 100bn wheat financing programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The price Control and Commodities Management Department has issued notification regarding Punjab Chief Minister's Wheat Financing Programme 2025.

Official sources said here on Friday the Punjab government had issued guidelines for Rs 100 billion financing programme to purchase maximum wheat from farmers.

As per the notification, all operational flour mills across Punjab and food grain licence holders would benefit from Rs 100 billion interest-free loan facility. Flour mills and food grain licence holders could submit applications in relevant banks by June 15 to benefit from this facility.

Food DG, Punjab Cane Commissioner would monitor wheat purchasing record under special financial programme.

A seven member steering committee had been formed to implement wheat financing programme.

The government financing policy would help to boost wheat procurement in the market.

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia's FM Adel al-Jubeir arrives in Islama ..

Saudi Arabia's FM Adel al-Jubeir arrives in Islamabad for official visit

39 seconds ago
 Inauguration mass for newly elected Pope Leo XIV o ..

Inauguration mass for newly elected Pope Leo XIV on May 18

9 minutes ago
 24-karat gold drops by Rs1,800 per tola in Pakista ..

24-karat gold drops by Rs1,800 per tola in Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 Apple all set to introduce a new device

Apple all set to introduce a new device

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan demands India be held accountable for its ..

Pakistan demands India be held accountable for its crimes

35 minutes ago
 India cannot be allowed to become judge, jury and ..

India cannot be allowed to become judge, jury and executioner: ISPR DG

42 minutes ago
May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial b ..

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..

6 hours ago
 HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid P ..

HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions

6 hours ago
 IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalat ..

IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

10 hours ago
 DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Di ..

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan