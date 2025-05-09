Guidelines for Rs 100bn wheat financing programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The price Control and Commodities Management Department has issued notification regarding Punjab Chief Minister's Wheat Financing Programme 2025.

Official sources said here on Friday the Punjab government had issued guidelines for Rs 100 billion financing programme to purchase maximum wheat from farmers.

As per the notification, all operational flour mills across Punjab and food grain licence holders would benefit from Rs 100 billion interest-free loan facility. Flour mills and food grain licence holders could submit applications in relevant banks by June 15 to benefit from this facility.

Food DG, Punjab Cane Commissioner would monitor wheat purchasing record under special financial programme.

A seven member steering committee had been formed to implement wheat financing programme.

The government financing policy would help to boost wheat procurement in the market.