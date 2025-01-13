Guidelines for Umrah pilgrims; vaccinations, precautionary measures mandatory for Umrah pilgrims

(@Abdulla99267510)

Saudi Arabia Civil Aviation Authority (GACA) makes decision for Umrah pilgrims regarding necessary vaccinations and precautionary measures

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13rd, 2025) The Saudi Ministry of Health on Monday issued health guidelines for Umrah pilgrims and declared all necessary vaccinations and precautionary measures as mandatory for Umrah pilgrims.

The Saudi Civil Aviation Authority (GACA) made the decision regarding all the necessary vaccinations and precautionary measures for the Umrah pilgrims.

The notification directed the travelers to carry health documents, including vaccination certificates, with them.

It said that the meningitis vaccine is mandatory for all pilgrims arriving from around the world, and the visitors must present a vaccination certificate upon arrival in Saudi Arabia.

Besides it, the notification specified that the polio vaccination would be compulsory for the pilgrims traveling from Pakistan, Nigeria, Afghanistan and other affected countries.

Meanwhile, the travelers from Angola, Nigeria, Brazil and the Congo must receive the yellow fever vaccine.

The notification also mandated COVID-19 and seasonal flu vaccinations based on the recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO). The pilgrims are further advised to complete vaccinations for tetanus, measles and other diseases.