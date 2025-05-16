Open Menu

Guidelines Issued As Hot, Dry Conditions Increase White Fly Threat For Cotton

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Agricultural experts issued a set of guidelines to control white fly here Friday after a survey conducted by Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides (PWQCP) warned that prevailing hot and dry weather conditions can increase white fly infestation in cotton areas.

In a statement issued here, the agriculture spokesman said that hot and dry weather usually support white fly growth and it's longevity can result in white fly attack in cotton crop.

To prevent this, farmers should opt for integrated pest management (IPM) techniques including installing Yellow Sticky Cards, Bio Cards, releasing crop friendly pest, Chrysopa, and remove all the weeds from the cotton fields.

Farmers should count the number of adult and Pupae of white fly on cotton leaf and apply suitable pesticides after consulting agriculture officials before the attack flares up.

In case the white fly attack intensity moves above the economic threshold level (ETL), farmers should apply suitable sprays from Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) group.

