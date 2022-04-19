UrduPoint.com

Guidelines Issued For Crop Care During Rains, Windstorm

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Guidelines issued for crop care during rains, windstorm

The agriculture department on Tuesday issued a set of guidelines for farmers on how to ensure crop care in case of weather forecast of rains or windstorm

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :The agriculture department on Tuesday issued a set of guidelines for farmers on how to ensure crop care in case of weather forecast of rains or windstorm.

Agriculture spokesman said, in a statement, the prevailing weather conditions raise apprehensions of damage to wheat, maize, and fodder crops due to possibility of seasonal rains or windstorm and farmers must adopt preventive measures in the light of weather forecast.

The farmers should listen to weather forecast aired via Radio and television and stop wheat harvest in case of rain or windstorm forecast.

They should also cover the harvested wheat by some sheet or tarpaulin. When the rain is over, farmers should spread the wheat on some platform and expose it before sunlight for dryness.

Wheat harvest should begin only when the crop attained maturity. The harvested wheat be fastened in smaller stacks and placed in a way that fruit part should be in upward direction. Ditches be dug for water drainage near the field. The spokesman said that wheat harvest by combined harvester reduces losses to a great extent.

Maize farmers should drain out the rain water from their production field to the nearby empty field to avoid plants wilting due to moist conditions. Moist weather conditions also invite pest attack and farmers must adopt measures to control pest after consulting agriculture officials. Farmers should also drain out excess rain water from fodder fields to nearby empty field or ditches.

Related Topics

Attack Weather Water Agriculture TV From Wheat Rains

Recent Stories

Shooting at Philippine Presidential Candidate's Ra ..

Shooting at Philippine Presidential Candidate's Rally Leaves Two Injured - Gov't

4 minutes ago
 Wheat procurement drive underway

Wheat procurement drive underway

4 minutes ago
 Court instructs NAB to file comments in Gilani acq ..

Court instructs NAB to file comments in Gilani acquittal plea

6 minutes ago
 China assures full support to Pakistan in developi ..

China assures full support to Pakistan in developing SEZs

6 minutes ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs 900 per tola to Rs133,3 ..

Gold prices increase by Rs 900 per tola to Rs133,300

6 minutes ago
 IMF Expects Ukraine Economy to Contract by 35% in ..

IMF Expects Ukraine Economy to Contract by 35% in 2022, Has No Projections for 2 ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.