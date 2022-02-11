Guidelines issued for grafting of seedless citrus variety AARI-2016

Seedless citrus variety AARI-2016 is the result of years long scientific pursuit of the agriculture scientists from Ayub Agriculture Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad and it was being provided to orchard owners so that they along with the exporters can earn premium price and contribute to the national economy in the form of foreign exchange earnings

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Seedless citrus variety AARI-2016 is the result of years long scientific pursuit of the agriculture scientists from Ayub Agriculture Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad and it was being provided to orchard owners so that they along with the exporters can earn premium price and contribute to the national economy in the form of foreign exchange earnings.

Agriculture spokesman said that Feb-Mar was suitable for citrus fruit plants grafting, however, stressed that farmers need to be extra careful in dealing with the grafting of seedless variety to get the genuine best quality plant.

He said that these seedless citrus plants were being nurtured at Faisalabad and Citrus Research Institute Sargodha adding that the AARI-2016 variety was enjoying great demand to the extent that they feel it difficult to maintain supply. To overcome this problem, the researchers have started engaging nurseries to build their capacity to graft seedless varieties properly.

He said that this variety was actually less-seeded variety having two or three seeds adding that an earlier variety having 4-6 seeds had already been made available to orchard owners and nurseries in thousands.

He advised orchard owners to select such land for seedless citrus grafting that is less prone to pest infestation snd should be at least fifteen meters away from other crops, any road or pathway. Orchard owners must select the wood for grafting with utmost care as this variety was being nurtured at only a few places in Punjab and plants are limited in number. For better results, orchard owners should contact scientists from CRI Sargodha or Ayub Agriculture Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad. Graft wood must be taken from the seedless citrus plant having resistance against diseases and known for sustainable production of good quality. Plant should be of the age of 7-8 years, the spokesman said but warned that graft wood must not be obtained from older or weaker plants. Grafting becomes easy when fruit has juice and its skin can be peeled off easily.

The spokesman said that the variety was introduced after its natural mutation was tested and production capability was analyzed over a period of several years.