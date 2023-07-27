Guidelines issued to farmers on pesticides' purchase

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Agriculture department has issued a set of guidelines to farmers on how and from where to buy pesticides and what they should check on the label before buying to be safe from fraudsters.

In a statement issued here Thursday, agriculture spokesman advised farmers to buy pesticides from trusted dealers who have license issued from the department and displayed prominently at their business place.

Farmers should check whether the pesticides packing was properly sealed besides its manufacturing and expiry dates and the duration during which it was usable. Farmers should demand receipt from the dealer with pesticides name and batch number written on it and keep it safe.

Farmers should avoid buying pesticides from any shop other than the registered dealer.

They should avoid shopping from storages away from registered dealers' shops or those who sell pesticides on four-wheelers like vans.

Kissan Sahulat Centres have been set up for farmers facilitation and pesticides can also be bought from there at suitable price. Pesticides should be applied on crops only in accordance with the instructions contained on the label, the spokesman said.

He asked farmers and people from all segments of society to contact agriculture task force via cell number '03002955539', SMS or Whatsapp to convey information regarding sale and preparation of fake and substandard pesticides so that action can be taken against such elements.