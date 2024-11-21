Open Menu

Guidelines Issued To Prevent Accidents During Sugarcane Harvesting Season

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Guidelines issued to prevent accidents during sugarcane harvesting season

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) As the sugarcane harvesting season approaches, the district emergency service- Rescue 1122 has issued guidelines to prevent accidents caused by overloaded tractor trolleys on roads.

It says that after the harvest, tractor trolleys are often overloaded while carrying the sugarcane to mills, creating dangerous traffic issues that result in frequent accidents.

Thus, it has outlined several precautionary measures to reduce the risk of accidents.

As part of the precautionary measures, tractor drivers and owners have been urged to choose less congested routes or alternate routes to avoid high-traffic areas.

It is mandatory for tractor trolleys to be equipped with LED lights and reflectors during night time, ensuring better visibility and reducing the likelihood of accidents after dark.

The drivers have been reminded to strictly follow traffic lane discipline, ensuring smoother traffic flow and preventing disruptions to other vehicles.

In case of any emergency, the public has been advised to immediately contact Rescue 1122 by calling 1122, ensuring quick and efficient assistance.

Related Topics

Vehicles Traffic Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

25 minutes ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

31 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

46 minutes ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

1 hour ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

1 hour ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

3 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

3 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

3 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan