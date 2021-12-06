UrduPoint.com

Guidelines Issued To Save Crops From Frost

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 07:55 PM

Agriculture experts Monday issued a set of guidelines to farmers to keep their crops and orchards particularly mango safe from frost and extreme cold weather conditions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Agriculture experts Monday issued a set of guidelines to farmers to keep their crops and orchards particularly mango safe from frost and extreme cold weather conditions.

Extreme winter or frost froze the water in cells of plants' trunks, branches and leaf that affects their growth badly and can even cause death of a plant, agriculture spokesman said in a statement.

He advised farmers to cover the plants immediately. Sometimes farmers use empty bags of fertilizers to cover plants, however, in doing so they should keep the lower part of the bag open.

These bags should be removed in the morning and applied again at night.

Farmers should apply light irrigation at night and apply Bordo paste on trunks of the plants.

Smaller nurseries and plants can be covered by plastic sheets.

A fence made from cane sticks be made on northern side of the field to save crop from cold wind.

Vegetables sown in tunnels can also be hurt by extreme cold and farmers are advised to keep tunnels closed during frosty nights. Tunnels should be opened in the morning at 10 am to avoid temperature increase and be closed again at 4 pm in the evening.

