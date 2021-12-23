UrduPoint.com

Guidelines Issued To Save Crops From Frost

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 07:44 PM

Guidelines issued to save crops from frost

Agriculture experts have issued a set of guidelines to farmers to save their crops, newly developed and small orchards and nurseries from frosty weather conditions that last from Dec end to Jan end

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Agriculture experts have issued a set of guidelines to farmers to save their crops, newly developed and small orchards and nurseries from frosty weather conditions that last from Dec end to Jan end.

In a statement issued here, an agriculture spokesman said that intense frost reduce weight of sugarcane and thus lessen the sugar content. Moreover, it also affect buds and lessen its capability to provide seed for the next crop. He advised farmers to irrigate the sugarcane field prepared for seed and avoid hoeing during frost.

The spokesman further said that Punjab produce almost 4.4 million ton potato. This crop is also affected by winter cold and frost and intense frosty conditions start blackening the edges of the potato leaf. Potato farmers should carefully listen to the weather forecast and apply light irrigation on the frosty night and give light smoke treatment by creating smoke around the crop field.

Frost also affects nurseries of tomato, chilli and egg plant besides cucumber and Capsicum (Shimla Mirch) sown in tunnels. Continued haze amid frost causes fruit dropping in kino, lemon, and guava crops. Other crops that are affected by frost included nurseries of potato, onion and guava besides Jawi, gram, Raya strawberry, fennel, kino, canola, sugarcane, lychee, peas, and Masoor pulse.

Potato, sugarcane, guava and kino are more important crops and these can survive for only a few frosty days, however, frost prolonged up to a week or more can affect their production. Leaf of some of these crops scorch due to frost like potato and sugarcane. Other crops like fennel, peas, and black cumin (kalonji) do not show this symptom but their growth is compromised and death of pollen reduces their fruit bearing capability.

Agriculture spokesman advised farmers to cover the plants to avoid them being scorched by frost. Plants can be covered by branches of trees. Sometimes farmers cover the plants by empty fertilizers bags. If they do so then they should keep the lower part of the bag open and remove this bag during day time.

Farmers should perform light irrigation of crops, vegetables and orchards and apply Bordo Paste on trunks of plants in orchards. Small nurseries and vegetables should be covered by plastic sheet and and farmers should give light smoke treatment in the afternoon in case of intense frost.

To save crops sown in tunnels, farmers should close the tunnel at 4 pm to keep temperature at suitable level inside it and open the tunnel next day at 10 am.

Experts advised farmers to prepare the land in a way that their rows run east to west and sowing via dibbling technique southward where more sunlight is available can lessen the frost impact.

To lessen negative impact on potato crop, farmers can apply different grades of NPK fertilizers containing Potassium at the rate of one kilogram per acre in 100 litres of water. These can be sprayed along with pesticides twice or thrice in first 60 days after completion of germination. Solo Potash in the ratio of 45:15:05 or NPK 44:02:13 can be sprayed. Winter winds from north can also damage crops and farmers can erect a fence on northern side to break cold wind's pressure. Experts recommend that such fence should be formed two years before developing an orchard.

Sheesham fence should be erected 20 feet away from a kino or citrus orchard or a poplar fence at a distance of 10 feet. Fence of Bamboo plants be developed at a distance of 15x15 feet in case of mango orchard.

Related Topics

Weather Punjab Water Agriculture Mango From Weight Million

Recent Stories

UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity ..

UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity within UAE Government

15 minutes ago
 Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: ..

Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: Pablo Zabaleta

30 minutes ago
 Dubai Police uncovers AED58 million worth of Capta ..

Dubai Police uncovers AED58 million worth of Captagon pills hidden in shipment o ..

45 minutes ago
 UAE President confers Medal of Independence on Amb ..

UAE President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Korea

45 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 capt ..

Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 captagon pills at Hatta Border Cro ..

45 minutes ago
 Emirates Post Group issues commemorative stamps to ..

Emirates Post Group issues commemorative stamps to mark Ministry of Interior’s ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.