UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Guidelines Must Be Followed To Achieve Set Production Targets Of Crops'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 12:50 AM

'Guidelines must be followed to achieve set production targets of crops'

LAHORE, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) ::Punjab Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khursheed has said that all officers of the department must work as per the guidelines to achieve set production targets of different crops.

He said this while addressing a meeting at Paddy Research Institute Kala Shah Kaku on Friday, says a press release issued here.

He directed the relevant authorities to develop such varieties which could tolerate changing weather conditions.

Meeting informed the Secretary that during this year two new varieties of paddy got approved for the cultivation.

Both approved varieties, Super Basmati 2019 and Super Gold are tolerant against changing weather conditions.

Wasif Khursheed also reprimanded the officers for not timely analyzing the remains of paddy and said that in future negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

Secretary also directed the relevant authorities to start an awareness campaign for farmers to educate them regarding the use of agricultural inputs and appropriate irrigation methods.

Related Topics

Weather Punjab Agriculture 2019 Gold All

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns mob attack in Nank ..

1 hour ago

Senate to meet on Monday

1 hour ago

Syrian President Expresses Solidarity With Tehran ..

1 hour ago

Democrat US Lawmakers Say Trump's Decision to Kill ..

1 hour ago

UN Secretary-General Spoke to US Ambassador after ..

1 hour ago

Russia's Lavrov Accuses US of Violating Internatio ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.