'Guidelines must be followed to achieve set production targets of crops'

LAHORE, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) ::Punjab Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khursheed has said that all officers of the department must work as per the guidelines to achieve set production targets of different crops.

He said this while addressing a meeting at Paddy Research Institute Kala Shah Kaku on Friday, says a press release issued here.

He directed the relevant authorities to develop such varieties which could tolerate changing weather conditions.

Meeting informed the Secretary that during this year two new varieties of paddy got approved for the cultivation.

Both approved varieties, Super Basmati 2019 and Super Gold are tolerant against changing weather conditions.

Wasif Khursheed also reprimanded the officers for not timely analyzing the remains of paddy and said that in future negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

Secretary also directed the relevant authorities to start an awareness campaign for farmers to educate them regarding the use of agricultural inputs and appropriate irrigation methods.