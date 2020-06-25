UrduPoint.com
Guidelines To Frame Eid-ul-Azha Action Plan Issued

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

Guidelines to frame Eid-ul-Azha action plan issued

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration has issued a set of guidelines to different departments for framing Eid-ul-Azha action plan.  According the guidelines, trade of sacrificial animals would be allowed only at designated places and departments of Livestock and Local Government and concerned municipal or town committees would specify places for trade of sacrificial animals, where traders could set their stalls while tokens would be issued to potential costumers for visiting the stalls.  Assistant Commissioner of the Tahseel would supervise the process while Police would be deputed to ensure security and compliance of Corona SOPs at specific animal markets.   On-line sale of sacrificial animals would be introduced and advertised as well, the guidelines stated adding that all on-line companies have to get them registered with district administration.

All such companies have to submit an affidavit that they would implement Corona SOPs in letter and spirit, it further added.  Eid prayers would be offered at open spaces with observance of the SOPs while only representatives of authorized local organizations would be allowed to collect hides of sacrificial animals, the guidelines chalked out.

A district committee- led by the deputy commissioner and consisting of officials of concerned municipal body, Police and other relevant departments- to be constituted to supervise all arrangements including disposal of offal while tahseel committees headed by concerned assistant commissioners would ensure compliance of guidelines issued by the district administration.  The Deputy Director Information has been directed to carry out a mass awareness campaign in this regard.

