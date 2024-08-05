Guidelines To Keep Animals Safe During Heavy Rains, Floods Issued
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2024 | 03:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Director General Livestock South Punjab Dr. Muhammad Ashraf issued a set of guidelines for cattle rearers Monday on how to keep their livestock safe during heavy rains that may cause flood situation to keep the animals healthy and fully productive.
First and foremost, the cattle owners should get their animals vaccinated and shift them to safer places from areas under potential threat of floods.
Fodder and wheat may be arranged in advance in sufficient quantity and this food for animals be kept protected.
People should not keep their animals fastened beneath or with an electric pole or under wires conducting electricity current. Repair the animal shed roof properly and keep the shed clean. Provide fresh water to animals every time and give them wheat mixed in green fodder. Make adequate arrangements to keep animals safe from harsh weather conditions, the advisory said.
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt committed to Digital Pakistan Vision: Shaza Fatima2 minutes ago
-
12 more meter disconnection over violation3 minutes ago
-
Powerful blast reported near police vehicle at Warsak Road3 minutes ago
-
Alhamra achieves milestone with international exhibition in Qatar13 minutes ago
-
PM kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive23 minutes ago
-
Two children drown in rain drains43 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park project in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
Woman electrocuted1 hour ago
-
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC1 hour ago
-
D.C Larkana directors departments to solve BF of employee's cases2 hours ago
-
PFA Sheikhupura cracks down on unhygienic food2 hours ago
-
Police officials appreciated2 hours ago