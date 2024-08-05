Open Menu

Guidelines To Keep Animals Safe During Heavy Rains, Floods Issued

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2024

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Director General Livestock South Punjab Dr. Muhammad Ashraf issued a set of guidelines for cattle rearers Monday on how to keep their livestock safe during heavy rains that may cause flood situation to keep the animals healthy and fully productive.

First and foremost, the cattle owners should get their animals vaccinated and shift them to safer places from areas under potential threat of floods.

Fodder and wheat may be arranged in advance in sufficient quantity and this food for animals be kept protected.

People should not keep their animals fastened beneath or with an electric pole or under wires conducting electricity current. Repair the animal shed roof properly and keep the shed clean. Provide fresh water to animals every time and give them wheat mixed in green fodder. Make adequate arrangements to keep animals safe from harsh weather conditions, the advisory said.

