UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guidelines To Keep Rabi Crops Safe Amid Rain, Windstorm Forecast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 07:10 PM

Guidelines to keep Rabi crops safe amid rain, windstorm forecast

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Agriculture spokesman has advised farmers to keep paying attention to weather forecast aired via Radio and television and immediately stop wheat cultivation in case of forecast of rain or windstorm and cover the harvested crop with a tarpaulin or sheet.

In a statement issued here Monday, the spokesman said that after rain the wet wheat stock be left exposed before sunlight to let it dry.

He said that more than expected rains were received this year while temperature also remained low and advised farmers to start harvesting their wheat crop only when it attained the maturity.

Farmers should prepare smaller heaps of harvested wheat and fasten them in a way that the fruit remains upward.

Farmers should dig some soil around the field for water drainage. Farmers should apply combined harvester or reaper to lessen the loss to the maximum.

Spokesman advised maize farmers to also drain out rain water to nearby empty fields so that the plants do not die due to moist weather conditions. Moisture in the air also invites pest attack and farmers must contact officials to make proper arrangements timely. Water from fodder crops should also be drained out to nearby empty fields, the spokesman said. He, however, added that fodder crops can survive the presence of excess water in field.

Related Topics

Attack Weather Water Agriculture TV From Wheat Rains

Recent Stories

Du hosts insightful IDC CIO Summit 2021 roundtable ..

1 minute ago

UAE participates in IMF meeting on repercussions o ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber webinar showcases main advantages of ..

31 minutes ago

FTA receives two new international accreditations

46 minutes ago

FNC Parliamentary Division to participate in Arab ..

1 hour ago

Hamad Al Sharqi congratulates Fujairah Municipalit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.