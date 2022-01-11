UrduPoint.com

Guilty In Murree Tragedy Won't Escape Incident: CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that investigation into the Murree tragedy has started and standard operating procedures (SOPs) were being revised to avoid such incidents in future

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he stressed that those responsible for negligence would be dealt indiscriminately and action would be taken against anyone found guilty in the light of the inquiry report.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he stressed that those responsible for negligence would be dealt indiscriminately and action would be taken against anyone found guilty in the light of the inquiry report.

Those responsible would not escape punishment, he promised and added that all were saddened by the loss of precious lives in the incident.

Short-term and long-term planning was being done to prevent such incidents in future, he added.

