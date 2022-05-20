UrduPoint.com

Gujar Khan Admin Removes Encroachments From Railway Road, Behari Colony

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 07:23 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Tehsil Administration Gujar Khan under its ongoing grand anti-encroachment drive has removed encroachments from different areas including Railway Road, Behari Colony and Bus Stand Gujar Khan.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities concerned were regularly conducting raids to remove encroachments from different commercial areas of the town.

Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal had launched a grand anti-encroachment operation to clear roads particularly of commercial areas.

The administration had earlier removed encroachments from Gujar Khan General Bus Stand, London Plaza, Underpass and other areas.

He said, the grand clean-up operation against encroachments had further been accelerated.

The vendors found selling their products while displaying on footpaths and different roads were imposed fines with warnings, he said adding, the encroachments both temporary and permanent were being removed.

