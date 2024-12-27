Gujar Khan hospital doctor held for stealing ECG machine

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Gujar Khan Police on Thursday arrested a doctor for stealing an ECG machine from the government hospital.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the hospital administration had reported about the theft of ECG machine to the Gujar Khan Police Station.

During investigations, the police found that Dr Danish, the hospital's own doctor, was involved in the theft and arrested him after recovering the ECG machine.