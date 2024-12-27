Open Menu

Gujar Khan Hospital Doctor Held For Stealing ECG Machine

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Gujar Khan hospital doctor held for stealing ECG machine

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Gujar Khan Police on Thursday arrested a doctor for stealing an ECG machine from the government hospital.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the hospital administration had reported about the theft of ECG machine to the Gujar Khan Police Station.

During investigations, the police found that Dr Danish, the hospital's own doctor, was involved in the theft and arrested him after recovering the ECG machine.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Doctor Rawalpindi Gujar Khan From Government

Recent Stories

PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terroris ..

PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries on its soil

1 hour ago
 First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 r ..

First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 runs for 3 against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’ ..

No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’s interests: DG ISPR

1 hour ago
 Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Co ..

Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

4 hours ago
 Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebratio ..

Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!

4 hours ago
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth A ..

Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion

6 hours ago
 China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

7 hours ago
 Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

8 hours ago
 Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan