Gujar Khan Police arrest 2 drug suppliers, seize 9kg of charas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Gujar Khan Circle Police, in a crackdown, have arrested two drug suppliers and recovered more than 9 kilograms of charas.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, the operation was launched on the directives of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani.

During the action, the Jatli Police recovered over 7 kg of charas from one suspect. Separately, the Gujar Khan Police arrested another individual and seized over 2 kg of charas from his possession.

The arrests were part of an ongoing effort to curb drug trafficking in the region, the spokesperson said on Thursday.