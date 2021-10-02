UrduPoint.com

Gujar Khan Police Arrest Accused For Burning Pak Currency Notes

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 04:05 PM

Gujar Khan police on Saturday arrested an accused for burning Pakistani currency notes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Gujar Khan police on Saturday arrested an accused for burning Pakistani Currency notes.

According to a police spokesman, City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas taking notice of the video uploaded on social media directed Gujjar Khan police to immediately arrest the accused and sent him behind the bars.

He informed that SHO Gujar Khan police station and his team conducted a raid and rounded up the accused namely Ghulam Rabbani for burning Pakistani currency notes.

A case has been registered against the accused in Gujar Khan police station, he said adding, respect for the Holy Land is paramount and the accused would be challaned with solid evidence.

