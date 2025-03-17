Gujar Khan Police Arrest PO Wanted In 2011 Double Murder Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 08:21 PM
The Gujar Khan Police on Monday arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a double murder case since 2011 According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Arshad along with his accomplices had shot dead two persons, including a woman, and injured six others over a previous enmity
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Gujar Khan Police on Monday arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a double murder case since 2011 According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Arshad along with his accomplices had shot dead two persons, including a woman, and injured six others over a previous enmity.
He had fled abroad while 16 of his accomplices had been arrested earlier. The police on a tip-off about his return back arrested the accused.
