Gujar Khan Police arrest PO wanted in 2011 double murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Gujar Khan Police on Monday arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a double murder case since 2011 According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Arshad along with his accomplices had shot dead two persons, including a woman, and injured six others over a previous enmity.

He had fled abroad while 16 of his accomplices had been arrested earlier. The police on a tip-off about his return back arrested the accused.