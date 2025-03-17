Open Menu

Gujar Khan Police Arrest PO Wanted In 2011 Double Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 08:21 PM

Gujar Khan Police arrest PO wanted in 2011 double murder case

The Gujar Khan Police on Monday arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a double murder case since 2011 According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Arshad along with his accomplices had shot dead two persons, including a woman, and injured six others over a previous enmity

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Gujar Khan Police on Monday arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a double murder case since 2011 According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Arshad along with his accomplices had shot dead two persons, including a woman, and injured six others over a previous enmity.

He had fled abroad while 16 of his accomplices had been arrested earlier. The police on a tip-off about his return back arrested the accused.

Recent Stories

Is Virat Kohli going to withdraw T20I retirement?

Is Virat Kohli going to withdraw T20I retirement?

23 minutes ago
 Belarus to adopt housing construction program for ..

Belarus to adopt housing construction program for 2026-2030 soon

2 minutes ago
 Gujar Khan Police arrest PO wanted in 2011 double ..

Gujar Khan Police arrest PO wanted in 2011 double murder case

2 minutes ago
 Anti-dengue spray conducted at CPWB center

Anti-dengue spray conducted at CPWB center

2 minutes ago
 Over 144,000 family capital deposits opened in Bel ..

Over 144,000 family capital deposits opened in Belarus

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews campaign against prof ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews campaign against profiteering during Ramazan

2 minutes ago
Supporters, voters hail facilities during election ..

Supporters, voters hail facilities during elections at NPC

4 minutes ago
 LHC seeks reply from Punjab govt on Reema Khan’s ..

LHC seeks reply from Punjab govt on Reema Khan’s plea for defamation tribunals

35 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt committed to protect rights of minoriti ..

Sindh Govt committed to protect rights of minorities: Sukhdev

4 minutes ago
 Special Olympics Pakistan squad returns home with ..

Special Olympics Pakistan squad returns home with 11 Medals, receives warm welco ..

4 minutes ago
 SACM emphasizes merit, transparency in industrial ..

SACM emphasizes merit, transparency in industrial sector

5 minutes ago
 KP women's lacrosse team meets Governor after Okin ..

KP women's lacrosse team meets Governor after Okinawa Open victory

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan