Gujar Khan police arrest three accused for killing citizen in private housing society

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Gujar Khan police in an operation managed to net three accused allegedly involved in killing of a citizen in a private housing society.

The accused namely Irfan alias Bhola, Nasir and Talha had shot and killed a citizen, Abdul Rehman, a week ago at a function of a private housing society.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani took notice of the incident and ordered the police officers to arrest the accused.

Gujar Khan Police arrested the accused through a technical and human-intelligence based operation.

The accomplices of the accused will also be arrested and brought to justice, Superintendent of Police, Saddar said adding, the accused will be challaned in court with solid evidence.

The accused who play with the lives of citizens cannot escape the clutches of the law, the SP added.