Gujar Khan police arrest three bike lifters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three bike lifters and recovered a stolen motorcycle, cash Rs 30,000 and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Gujar Khan Police Station managed to net three bike lifters namely Numan, Rizwan and Naveed and recovered a stolen motorcycle, cash Rs 30,000 and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar said, the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

He said that the operations against the lawbreakers would be accelerated further.