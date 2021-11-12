UrduPoint.com

Gujar Khan Police Arrests Liquor Supplier, Recovers 84 Bottles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 09:50 PM

The Gujjar Khan Police on Friday arrested a liquor supplier and recovered 84 bottles of liquor and also registered a case against him

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The Gujjar Khan Police on Friday arrested a liquor supplier and recovered 84 bottles of liquor and also registered a case against him.

The facilitators of the accused would also be arrested, said SP Saddar while congratulating SHO Gujjar Khan and the police team.

He said that the arrested accused should be challaned with solid evidence and operations against liquor suppliers should be continued.

