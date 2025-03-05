Gujar Khan Police hold PO involved in murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Gujar Khan Police on Wednesday held an accused wanted in murder and attempted murder case.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Rahat Ayub along with his accomplices had killed Arshad Mahmood and injured five others by firing over a dispute on paving a street in December 2024.

The Gujar Khan Police registered a case of the incident and arrested two accomplices of the accused Rahat Ayub, who had gone into hiding.

The police traced and arrested the accused using human intelligence and the latest technology.