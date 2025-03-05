Open Menu

Gujar Khan Police Hold PO Involved In Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Gujar Khan Police hold PO involved in murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Gujar Khan Police on Wednesday held an accused wanted in murder and attempted murder case.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Rahat Ayub along with his accomplices had killed Arshad Mahmood and injured five others by firing over a dispute on paving a street in December 2024.

The Gujar Khan Police registered a case of the incident and arrested two accomplices of the accused Rahat Ayub, who had gone into hiding.

The police traced and arrested the accused using human intelligence and the latest technology.

Recent Stories

Price of 24-carat gold per tola increases by Rs700 ..

Price of 24-carat gold per tola increases by Rs700 in Pakistan

28 minutes ago
 Indian Kannada Actress Ranya Rao caught red-handed ..

Indian Kannada Actress Ranya Rao caught red-handed smuggling over 15kg of gold

39 minutes ago
 Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al ..

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh

2 hours ago
 DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary docto ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB ..

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025

2 hours ago
 26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

2 hours ago
Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU

2 hours ago
 Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Char ..

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site

3 hours ago
 EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

3 hours ago
 Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnershi ..

Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism

3 hours ago
 Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V250 ..

Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines

3 hours ago
 Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic c ..

Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan