UrduPoint.com

Gujar Khan Police Launch Search Operation On G.T.Road, Adjoining Areas

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Gujar Khan Police launch search operation on G.T.Road, adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Police on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Friday launched a search operation on G.T.Road and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Gujar Khan Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted a search operation in the area and searched 40 shops, five hotels besides checking the particulars of 150 individuals.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar said that search operations were being conducted to net the lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Saddar

Recent Stories

Ambassador Donald vows to enhance bilateral ties b ..

Ambassador Donald vows to enhance bilateral ties between Pakistan, US

46 minutes ago
 Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against U ..

Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against US dollar

2 hours ago
 MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

3 hours ago
 "We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz respon ..

"We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz responds to Zimbabwean President ove ..

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

4 hours ago
 PTI is all set to start long march against federal ..

PTI is all set to start long march against federal coalition govt today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.