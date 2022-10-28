Gujar Khan Police launch search operation on G.T.Road, adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Police on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Friday launched a search operation on G.T.Road and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Gujar Khan Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted a search operation in the area and searched 40 shops, five hotels besides checking the particulars of 150 individuals.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar said that search operations were being conducted to net the lawbreakers.