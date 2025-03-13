Gujar Khan Police nab rape accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Gujar Khan Police on Thursday nabbed a man for allegedly raping his 13-year-old cousin.

The victim’s father reported to the police that accused Bilal had raped his daughter. The police immediately registered a case and took the accused into custody, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

He further said that the police had initiated the process for the medical examination of the victim.

Superintendent of Police Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar said that crimes against children and women were intolerable, and directed the Gujar Khan Police to prepare a challan against the accused with solid evidence so that he should get exemplary punishment from the court.