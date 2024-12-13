Open Menu

Gujar Khan Police Recover 2 Stolen Cars, Accused Escape

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Gujar Khan Police recover 2 stolen cars, accused escape

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The Gujar Khan Police on Friday took timely action on a report of car theft and recovered two stolen vehicles, while the accused managed to escape.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the police was reported about the theft of a car from Gujar Khan.

The police started snap checking of vehicles immediately and chased the accused, who were aboard two cars, fled abandoning the vehicles. The second car had been lifted by the accused from Wah Cantt.

The police were conducting raids to arrest the accused, the spokesman said.

