Gujar Khan Police recover looted amount from GT Road robbers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Friday made further progress in the investigation of the 4-member arrested gang involved in theft and robbery incidents on the G T Road and its surroundings.

The Gujar Khan Police recovered an amount of Rs 48,000 from the robbers, which they had stolen in thefts committed in their jurisdiction, the police spokesman said.

Earlier, the Mandra Police had recovered stolen money of Rs 1.7 million, three motorcycles, two mobile phones and weapons from the accused.

The accused Hameedullah, Saif, Rehmanullah and Zahid Khan had revealed committing several theft incidents on the G T Road and its surroundings during the investigation.