Gujar Khan Police Resolves Blind Murder, Arrest 4 Accused
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Gujar Khan Police have resolved the mystery of blind murder of a person whose dead body was found under a bridge two weeks ago by arresting four accused, including two women.
The police used all means including human intelligence, and found that Konain Zahra and her mother Maroof, Asim and Fayaz were involved in the murder of deceased Qaiser, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said on Thursday.
He said the accused had some personal grudge against the deceased.
They called him to their house in Chakwal where they tortured him to death after getting him intoxicated and then threw his body under the bridge in Gujar Khan.
Meanwhile, the Gujar Khan held the main suspect Adnan for killing his friends Abdullah and Rahim over a money dispute last month.
Superintendent of Police Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar had appreciated the Gujar Khan Police for arresting the accused involved in the two murder cases, the spokesman said.
