Gujjar Khan Police arrests accused paedophile after prompt action

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The Gujjar Khan Police on Thursday arrested an accused who raped an 18-year-old boy alongwith his alleged accomplice in a swift raid conducted after an application was moved by the victim to the local police station.

The accused Tayyab was immediately arrested and a first information report was lodged against him, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

The Station House Officer (SHO) informed that the medical of the victim was in process and all codal formalities would be completed to prepare a strong challan against the accused.

On the occasion, SP Saddar Ahmed Zunir Cheema appreciated the Gujjar Khan Police for its active response and raids. He vowed that the accomplice of the accused would be arrested soon and brought to justice whereas all the legal requirements would be fulfilled to convict the accused.