Gujjar Khan Police Nab Nine Gamblers
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2025 | 08:08 PM
Gujjar Khan police arrested nine individuals allegedly involved in gambling during operation, the police spokesman said on Wednesday
police spokesman said on Wednesday.
Police have also recovered Rs 62,750 at stake along with 10 mobile phones from their
possession.
A case has been registered under relevant laws, and the accused have been taken into
custody.
SP Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar commended police team and said that strict action would
continue against such illegal activities. “Gambling is the root cause of other social evils, and
those involved in cannot escape the the law,” he stated.
Such crackdowns are part of an ongoing campaign to curb unlawful practices and maintain law and order in
the Gujjar Khan area, the spokesman added.
