Gujjar Khan Police nab nine gamblers

Gujjar Khan police arrested nine individuals allegedly involved in gambling during operation, the police spokesman said on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Gujjar Khan police arrested nine individuals allegedly involved in gambling during operation, the

police spokesman said on Wednesday.

Police have also recovered Rs 62,750 at stake along with 10 mobile phones from their

possession.

A case has been registered under relevant laws, and the accused have been taken into

custody.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar commended police team and said that strict action would

continue against such illegal activities. “Gambling is the root cause of other social evils, and

those involved in cannot escape the the law,” he stated.

Such crackdowns are part of an ongoing campaign to curb unlawful practices and maintain law and order in

the Gujjar Khan area, the spokesman added.