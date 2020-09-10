UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gujjarpura Incident Occurred On Ring Road: NHMP Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:20 PM

Gujjarpura incident occurred on Ring Road: NHMP spokesman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :A spokesman of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) said on Thursday that the tragic incident near Gujjarpura took place near Ring Road Lahore, which was not under jurisdiction of Motorway Police.

He said that the woman called the Motorway Police Helpline at 2 am in the night between September 8 and 9. He said the motorway police operator received the call of the woman immediately who informed that her car had run out of petrol.

Demonstrating professional responsibility, the motorway police operator had contacted the woman with the concerned department during the telephone call.

Related Topics

Lahore Petrol Police Motorway Road Car September Women

Recent Stories

Houthi ballistic missiles, drones targeting Saudi ..

37 minutes ago

Faisal Vawda to present National Assembly bill for ..

3 minutes ago

Court adjourns Ramzan Sugar Mills case till Oct 1

3 minutes ago

Work on Gawadar, Thar, energy projects continue wi ..

4 minutes ago

Fawad for reforms in judicial system to avoid rape ..

4 minutes ago

Third Fire Breaks Out at Moria Refugee Camp - Repo ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.