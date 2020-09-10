Gujjarpura incident occurred on Ring Road: NHMP spokesman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :A spokesman of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) said on Thursday that the tragic incident near Gujjarpura took place near Ring Road Lahore, which was not under jurisdiction of Motorway Police.

He said that the woman called the Motorway Police Helpline at 2 am in the night between September 8 and 9. He said the motorway police operator received the call of the woman immediately who informed that her car had run out of petrol.

Demonstrating professional responsibility, the motorway police operator had contacted the woman with the concerned department during the telephone call.