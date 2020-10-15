UrduPoint.com
Gujranwala Administration Allows PDM To Hold Its Public Gathering Tomorrow

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 02:01 PM

GUJRANWALA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Oct 15th, 2020) District administration has allowed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of major opposition parties, to hold public meeting at Jinnah Stadium Gujranwala on October 16, the sources said on Thursday.

The local administration allowed PDM’s public gathering after a marathon meeting with central leadership of the PDM. The sources said that a 28-point agreement was signed between the district administration and PDM leaders for the opposition parties’ public meeting in the city.

They said PDM public meeting would be held from 3:00 pm to 12:00 midnight and it was agreed during the meeting that Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) formed by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19 would be strictly followed during the public meeting.

The both sides also agreed that no PDM leader would address the public at any place other than Jinnah Stadium Gujranwala and no one would be allowed entry into the park without mask.

They said they also agreed that no speech would be made against national security agencies and the constitution during the public meeting. Cases would be registered against the public meeting organizers for violating the agreement, they added.

