Gujranwala administration approves to set up ten cattle markets ahead of Eid-ul- Adha

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The local administration has given approval for the setting up of ten cattle markets in different parts of the district Gujranwala ahead of Eid al-Adha likely to be celebrated on August 12.

As per details, Assistant Commissioners, Municipal Corporation and Municipal Committees jointly organized the establishment of these cattle markets for the public facilities.

Health department and livestock would establish their helpline desk and facilitation centers in this regard.

The local administration has issued a notification that massive stock of medicine and Veterinary doctors would perform their duties.

This was decided in the meeting of Deputy Commissioner General Dr Rabia Riasat besides others Assistant Commissioners, Chief Officers Municipal Corporations, Chief Officers of Municipal Committees, police, district council, health department, Gujranwala West Management Company, WASA, Livestock and dairy development and other concerned officer were attended the meeting.

